Insider Selling: Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) VP Sells 1,700 Shares of Stock

Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) VP Alan S. Korman sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $64,379.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Alan S. Korman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 8th, Alan S. Korman sold 5,857 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total value of $228,247.29.

CMCO stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.77. 90,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,400. Columbus McKinnon Corp. has a 52-week low of $30.76 and a 52-week high of $43.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.33 and a 200-day moving average of $37.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.73.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $199.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon Corp. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.76%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Columbus McKinnon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,082,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,432,000 after buying an additional 9,673 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,853,000 after buying an additional 167,700 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 7.5% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 525,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,132,000 after buying an additional 36,816 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 469,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,790,000 after buying an additional 9,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.2% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 452,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,488,000 after buying an additional 9,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

