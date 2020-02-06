Insider Selling: Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) CEO Sells 85,091 Shares of Stock

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 85,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total transaction of $6,742,610.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,999 shares in the company, valued at $24,009,640.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ CRUS traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,109. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.58 and a 200 day moving average of $65.29. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.24 and a twelve month high of $91.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $374.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.33 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 15.06%. Cirrus Logic’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CRUS shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 9.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,631,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $377,200,000 after purchasing an additional 714,210 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the second quarter worth $12,911,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 328.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 374,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,088,000 after purchasing an additional 287,332 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter worth $19,271,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 264.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,818,000 after purchasing an additional 162,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

