Insider Selling: Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) CEO Sells 85,091 Shares of Stock

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 85,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total transaction of $6,742,610.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,999 shares in the company, valued at $24,009,640.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ CRUS traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,109. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.58 and a 200 day moving average of $65.29. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.24 and a twelve month high of $91.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $374.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.33 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 15.06%. Cirrus Logic’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 9.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,631,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $377,200,000 after purchasing an additional 714,210 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the second quarter worth $12,911,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 328.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 374,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,088,000 after purchasing an additional 287,332 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter worth $19,271,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 264.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,818,000 after purchasing an additional 162,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.
About Cirrus Logic
Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.
