Insider Selling: Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Insider Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) insider Kirk Somers sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,740,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kirk Somers also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cardlytics alerts:

On Friday, January 17th, Kirk Somers sold 6,778 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $565,149.64.

On Monday, December 16th, Kirk Somers sold 11,038 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $640,204.00.

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Kirk Somers sold 15,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $955,500.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Kirk Somers sold 33,276 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $1,876,100.88.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Kirk Somers sold 1,500 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total transaction of $88,050.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDLX traded up $7.45 on Thursday, reaching $92.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 987,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,386. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.65. Cardlytics Inc has a 52-week low of $14.14 and a 52-week high of $94.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.10 and a beta of 1.65.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.31. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a negative return on equity of 44.53%. The business had revenue of $56.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 63.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardlytics Inc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 300,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,916,000 after acquiring an additional 53,982 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the fourth quarter worth about $2,338,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDLX. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.43.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.