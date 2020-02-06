Insider Buying: Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Director Purchases 1,050 Shares of Stock

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Director James E. Hanson II bought 1,050 shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.49 per share, with a total value of $17,314.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,122.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:LBAI opened at $16.74 on Thursday. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.21 and a 12 month high of $17.63. The firm has a market cap of $832.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.99 and its 200-day moving average is $16.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 34.97%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,059,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,348,000 after purchasing an additional 14,363 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 36.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 14,501 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1,922.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 301,870 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 30.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the period. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LBAI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

