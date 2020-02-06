Insider Buying: CSG Limited (ASX:CSV) Insider Buys 5,000,000 Shares of Stock

CSG Limited (ASX:CSV) insider Mark Bayliss acquired 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.31 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,550,000.00 ($1,099,290.78).

The stock has a market capitalization of $137.02 million and a P/E ratio of -43.57. CSG Limited has a fifty-two week low of A$0.13 ($0.09) and a fifty-two week high of A$0.31 ($0.22). The business’s 50 day moving average is A$0.31 and its 200-day moving average is A$0.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.84.

CSG Company Profile

CSG Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides print and business technology solutions in Australia and New Zealand. It operates in Business Solutions, Finance Solutions, and Other segments. The company offers managed print solutions, including multifunction devices, desktop devices, and managed print products; and digital display solutions, such as interactive display screens, indoor digital screens and signage, retail display and video conferencing products, window facing digital screens, large screen business monitors, reception screens, and business monitors, as well as digital menus, and restaurant displays and signage.

