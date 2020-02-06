Insider Buying: CSG Limited (ASX:CSV) Insider Buys 5,000,000 Shares of Stock

CSG Limited (ASX:CSV) insider Mark Bayliss acquired 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.31 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,550,000.00 ($1,099,290.78).
The stock has a market capitalization of $137.02 million and a P/E ratio of -43.57. CSG Limited has a fifty-two week low of A$0.13 ($0.09) and a fifty-two week high of A$0.31 ($0.22). The business’s 50 day moving average is A$0.31 and its 200-day moving average is A$0.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.84.
CSG Company Profile
