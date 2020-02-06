Inscription Capital LLC Sells 450 Shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Inscription Capital LLC cut its holdings in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROK. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3,104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 349,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,541,000 after buying an additional 338,263 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1,707.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 157,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,985,000 after buying an additional 149,086 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $716,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3,006.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 133,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,026,000 after buying an additional 129,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 197,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,558,000 after buying an additional 100,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ROK. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. HSBC cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.27.

Shares of ROK stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $205.03. 491,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,243. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $143.91 and a 12-month high of $207.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.46.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.11. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP David M. Dorgan sold 10,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.22, for a total value of $2,011,536.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,247,616.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,440,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,470 shares of company stock valued at $6,836,976. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

