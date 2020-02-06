Inscription Capital LLC Raises Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Inscription Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,225 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $54.71. 8,827,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,506,566. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.82 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.90 and a 200 day moving average of $54.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,420,822.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 289,193 shares of company stock valued at $15,846,893. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Nomura reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $62.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

