Inscription Capital LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 31,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 453,200.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the second quarter valued at $291,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the third quarter valued at $27,000. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 7.1% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 16,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.9% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period.

Shares of FDL traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.66. 153,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,455. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a twelve month low of $28.29 and a twelve month high of $32.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.39.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

