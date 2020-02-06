Inscription Capital LLC Has $451,000 Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Inscription Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,325 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 159.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 192 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $212.68. The company had a trading volume of 965,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,077. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a one year low of $166.57 and a one year high of $219.88. The company has a market capitalization of $55.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.34.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 24.10%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NSC shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.00.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,336 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.16, for a total value of $278,101.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,712. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 11,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total value of $2,341,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,035 shares in the company, valued at $5,754,129.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,724 shares of company stock worth $3,125,979. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

