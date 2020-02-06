Inscription Capital LLC Has $4.46 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Inscription Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 2.0% of Inscription Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $43,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 27.3% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $134,000.

NYSEARCA:SUB traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $107.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,733. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.39 and a fifty-two week high of $107.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.98 and a 200-day moving average of $106.80.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a $0.129 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

