Inscription Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Inscription Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of BATS:ITA traded up $2.74 on Thursday, reaching $237.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,266 shares. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.92.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

