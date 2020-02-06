Inscription Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.1% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 276,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,975,000 after acquiring an additional 8,253 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 19.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 45,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,475,000 after acquiring an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 16.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 459,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,706,000 after acquiring an additional 64,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 16.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI stock traded down $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $165.95. 1,127,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,208. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.36 and a 200 day moving average of $168.44. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.14 and a fifty-two week high of $186.73.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 12.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. UBS Group upgraded Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen assumed coverage on Cummins in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Cfra cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.24.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

