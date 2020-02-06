InsaneCoin (INSN) 24 Hour Volume Tops $303.00

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 5th. InsaneCoin has a market capitalization of $50,962.00 and approximately $303.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, InsaneCoin has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. One InsaneCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

InsaneCoin Profile

InsaneCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 24,187,882 coins. InsaneCoin’s official website is insane.network . InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

InsaneCoin Coin Trading

InsaneCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsaneCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InsaneCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

