Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) shares rose 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $48.11 and last traded at $47.72, approximately 332,702 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 379,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.42.

INGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Inogen in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Inogen from $47.50 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Get Inogen alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.79. The stock has a market cap of $999.24 million, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.26.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $91.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.65 million. Inogen had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inogen Inc will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Inogen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Inogen by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 723,852 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,680,000 after purchasing an additional 20,132 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Inogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,608,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Inogen by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,534 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Inogen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,758,000.

About Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN)

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.