Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) shares rose 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $48.11 and last traded at $47.72, approximately 332,702 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 379,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.42.
INGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Inogen in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Inogen from $47.50 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.79. The stock has a market cap of $999.24 million, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.26.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Inogen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Inogen by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 723,852 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,680,000 after purchasing an additional 20,132 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Inogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,608,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Inogen by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,534 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Inogen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,758,000.
About Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN)
Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.
