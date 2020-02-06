Ink Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $12,230.00 (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 6th. Over the last week, Ink Protocol has traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar. Ink Protocol has a total market capitalization of $174,669.00 and $12,230.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ink Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, Bibox, CoinBene and Bancor Network.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $303.77 or 0.03117660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010260 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00206093 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00030022 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00134297 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Ink Protocol Token Profile

Ink Protocol’s genesis date was November 15th, 2017. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 366,630,695 tokens. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound . Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Bibox, CoinBene, COSS and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

