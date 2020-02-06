Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Bank of America

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $82.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 7.89% from the company’s previous close.

INCY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Incyte from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Incyte has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.45.

NASDAQ:INCY traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,384,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,340. The company has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.06. Incyte has a one year low of $71.84 and a one year high of $96.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.01 and its 200-day moving average is $82.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.01.

In other news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,578,365.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 41,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.87, for a total transaction of $3,456,953.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,964.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 85,860 shares of company stock valued at $7,604,109 in the last ninety days. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INCY. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Incyte in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 617.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

