Incent (INCNT) Hits Market Capitalization of $6.36 Million

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Incent has a market cap of $6.36 million and approximately $16,906.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Incent token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001436 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex, Bittrex, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Liqui. In the last seven days, Incent has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.55 or 0.03162073 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010382 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00200564 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00029635 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00133942 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Incent Token Profile

Incent’s total supply is 46,016,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,016,434 tokens. The official website for Incent is www.incentloyalty.com . Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Incent

Incent can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Livecoin, Tidex, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

