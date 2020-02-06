Impleum 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2,892.00 (IMPL)

Impleum (CURRENCY:IMPL) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 5th. During the last week, Impleum has traded up 56.8% against the US dollar. One Impleum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Impleum has a market cap of $63,133.00 and $2,892.00 worth of Impleum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00043482 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00060022 BTC.

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Bitdepositary (BDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000108 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000086 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Impleum

IMPL is a coin. Impleum’s total supply is 6,729,731 coins and its circulating supply is 6,477,906 coins. Impleum’s official Twitter account is @impleum . Impleum’s official website is impleum.com

Impleum Coin Trading

Impleum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impleum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Impleum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Impleum using one of the exchanges listed above.

