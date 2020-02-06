ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Stock Price Up 5.5%

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)’s share price rose 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.27 and last traded at $5.03, approximately 3,211,022 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 2,918,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.77.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IMGN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (up from $5.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub upgraded ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. ImmunoGen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.28.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $700.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 2.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.40.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ImmunoGen by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in ImmunoGen by 119.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 15,662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN)

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.