Imax (NYSE:IMAX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Imax (NYSE:IMAX) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wedbush currently has a $22.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $28.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Imax’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on IMAX. MKM Partners reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Imax in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Imax in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Imax from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Imax from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 target price on shares of Imax and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Get Imax alerts:

Shares of NYSE IMAX opened at $17.71 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.98. Imax has a 52-week low of $16.29 and a 52-week high of $25.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.01.

In related news, insider Mark Welton sold 2,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $60,158.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,670 shares in the company, valued at $120,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMAX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Imax during the second quarter worth about $16,497,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Imax during the third quarter worth about $7,567,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Imax by 14.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,629,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,760,000 after purchasing an additional 211,547 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Imax by 316.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 189,858 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in Imax by 138.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 320,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,043,000 after purchasing an additional 186,178 shares during the period. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Imax

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Imax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.