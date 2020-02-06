Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,011 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Illumina were worth $8,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 3,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 96 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Illumina by 296.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 123 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in Illumina by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 126 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Omead Ostadan sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.01, for a total value of $391,212.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Oene Mark Van sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.24, for a total value of $187,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,352 shares of company stock worth $1,392,487 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $301.23. The stock had a trading volume of 702,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,030. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $263.30 and a 52 week high of $380.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 6.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $322.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.98. The company has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Illumina had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ILMN shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research set a $380.00 target price on Illumina and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Illumina from $341.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.13.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

