Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,578 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ILMN. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3,100.0% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 96 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Illumina by 296.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 123 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in Illumina by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 126 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILMN stock opened at $300.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $263.30 and a one year high of $380.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a PE ratio of 44.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $322.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.98.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. Illumina had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Omead Ostadan sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.01, for a total transaction of $391,212.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Oene Mark Van sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.99, for a total transaction of $206,868.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,202.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,727 shares of company stock valued at $1,204,837 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price objective (up previously from $320.00) on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wolfe Research set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Illumina and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $341.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.13.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

