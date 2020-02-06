ILCoin Trading Down 6.9% Over Last Week (ILC)

ILCoin (CURRENCY:ILC) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 5th. Over the last week, ILCoin has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. One ILCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0542 or 0.00000565 BTC on exchanges including IDAX, Crex24, FreiExchange and C-CEX. ILCoin has a market capitalization of $22.60 million and $221,606.00 worth of ILCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BlockStamp (BST) traded up 196.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00016639 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001341 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004892 BTC.

999 (999) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000317 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000756 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000211 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001972 BTC.

About ILCoin

ILCoin (CRYPTO:ILC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 12th, 2016. ILCoin’s total supply is 1,370,288,907 coins and its circulating supply is 416,592,487 coins. ILCoin’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ILCoin is ilcoincrypto.com.

Buying and Selling ILCoin

ILCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, C-CEX, Crex24, CoinExchange, FreiExchange, Graviex and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ILCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ILCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

