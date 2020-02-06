IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of $3.18 Per Share

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) – Research analysts at Desjardins boosted their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of IGM Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 4th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.18 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.16. Desjardins also issued estimates for IGM Financial’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.39 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

Shares of IGM Financial stock opened at C$39.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$38.47 and a 200 day moving average price of C$37.51. IGM Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$32.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.94.

IGM Financial Inc, a financial services company, manages and distributes investment funds and other managed asset products in Canada. The company operates through Investors Group, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning tools; mutual funds; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.