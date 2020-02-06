IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Cut to “C” at TheStreet

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, BidaskClub raised IES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of IESC opened at $26.38 on Tuesday. IES has a 52-week low of $16.11 and a 52-week high of $27.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.54. The firm has a market cap of $520.51 million, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.60.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $293.60 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IESC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in IES by 10.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of IES by 2.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 95,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IES by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 376,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,091,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of IES by 21.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of IES by 27.6% during the third quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 93,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 20,172 shares in the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IES Company Profile

IES Holdings, Inc engages in communications, commercial and industrial, infrastructure solutions, and residential businesses in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

