IEC Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:IEC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

IEC Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:IEC) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $44.73 million for the quarter.

IEC traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.98. The stock had a trading volume of 327 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,804. IEC Electronics has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $9.57.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of IEC Electronics in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

IEC Electronics Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States. It specializes in delivering technical solutions for the custom manufacturing, product configuration, and verification testing of engineered complex products that require a level of manufacturing.

