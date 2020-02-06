Hyman Charles D Trims Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Hyman Charles D cut its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises 2.1% of Hyman Charles D’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $21,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at $244,000. TIAA FSB grew its stake in Caterpillar by 7.8% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 27,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 2.1% during the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 8,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 34.7% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 61.2% during the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $123.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.76.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $137.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,029,369. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.75 and a 52-week high of $150.55. The company has a market cap of $73.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

