Hyman Charles D Sells 347 Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Hyman Charles D lessened its holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Anthem were worth $4,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANTM. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter worth $187,621,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Anthem by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,617,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,028,000 after acquiring an additional 322,073 shares in the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. raised its position in Anthem by 60.6% during the third quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 583,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,033,000 after acquiring an additional 219,977 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Anthem by 5,075.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 181,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,496,000 after acquiring an additional 177,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in Anthem by 79.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 373,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,761,000 after acquiring an additional 165,143 shares in the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ANTM traded down $7.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $281.35. The company had a trading volume of 63,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,503. The firm has a market cap of $69.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $296.71 and a 200-day moving average of $277.16. Anthem Inc has a 12 month low of $227.16 and a 12 month high of $317.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $27.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.06 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 16.34%. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.00, for a total value of $234,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,295 shares in the company, valued at $658,665. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux purchased 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $266.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,026,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,547,857.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 23,511 shares of company stock worth $6,918,990 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Anthem from $382.00 to $374.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.77.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

