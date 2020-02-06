Hyman Charles D Sells 1,819 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Hyman Charles D lessened its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,930 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,819 shares during the period. 3M comprises approximately 1.5% of Hyman Charles D’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in 3M were worth $15,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Vista LLC raised its stake in 3M by 5.1% in the third quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC raised its stake in 3M by 0.7% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in 3M by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in 3M by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC raised its stake in 3M by 0.3% in the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 19,416 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.92.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $1,135,654.11. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,442,772.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,419 shares of company stock worth $2,857,383 in the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of 3M stock traded up $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $162.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,928,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,436,865. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $150.58 and a twelve month high of $219.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $90.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.30%.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

