Hyman Charles D Sells 18,150 Shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI)

Hyman Charles D reduced its position in shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,150 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in UGI by 214.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in UGI during the third quarter worth $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Architects Inc grew its position in shares of UGI by 134.9% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of UGI in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Roger Perreault purchased 2,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,054.65. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,668.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank S. Hermance purchased 93,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.48 per share, with a total value of $3,981,692.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 343,731 shares in the company, valued at $14,601,692.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UGI traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.41. 66,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,576,864. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.69. UGI Corp has a 52 week low of $40.52 and a 52 week high of $56.49. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 0.52.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. UGI had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that UGI Corp will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. UGI’s payout ratio is 57.02%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of UGI in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of UGI from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

