Hyman Charles D Sells 1,051 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Hyman Charles D decreased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $6,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 122.3% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 49.3% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.88.

Shares of WFC stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,746,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,798,432. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $199.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $43.34 and a one year high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

