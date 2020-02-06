Hyman Charles D Has $30.32 Million Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Hyman Charles D increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up about 3.0% of Hyman Charles D’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $30,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,579,000 after purchasing an additional 12,950 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $5,277,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $630,000. Finally, Plancorp LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $232,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $1.24 on Thursday, hitting $377.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,710. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $328.72 and a 12 month high of $383.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $375.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.64.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

