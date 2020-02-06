Hyman Charles D Grows Stock Position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Hyman Charles D lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,108,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $388,326,000 after purchasing an additional 85,662 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 11.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,728,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,283,000 after acquiring an additional 386,002 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,036,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $192,430,000 after acquiring an additional 30,436 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,683,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,710,000 after acquiring an additional 44,960 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,660,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,887,000 after acquiring an additional 67,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $102.37. 1,660,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,594,533. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.08. American Electric Power Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $78.20 and a fifty-two week high of $104.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 70.89%.

AEP has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Guggenheim lowered American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank raised American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $93.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.85.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

