Hyman Charles D Buys 49,700 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Hyman Charles D lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 216.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,700 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 65.1% during the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 52,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,288,000. VCU Investment Management Co boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. VCU Investment Management Co now owns 3,248,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,615,000 after purchasing an additional 648,567 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 39,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,070,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after purchasing an additional 147,103 shares in the last quarter.

AMLP traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $8.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,609,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,300,170. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.75. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

