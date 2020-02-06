Hydro One Ltd (TSE:H) Receives C$25.77 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Hydro One Ltd (TSE:H) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$25.77.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Hydro One from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Hydro One from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Hydro One in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Hydro One from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, CSFB downgraded Hydro One from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 20th.
Shares of Hydro One stock opened at C$27.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.28 billion and a PE ratio of -118.44. Hydro One has a 52 week low of C$20.02 and a 52 week high of C$27.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$25.75 and a 200-day moving average price of C$24.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80.
About Hydro One
Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.
