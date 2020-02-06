Hydro One Ltd (TSE:H) Receives C$25.77 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Hydro One Ltd (TSE:H) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$25.77.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Hydro One from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Hydro One from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Hydro One in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Hydro One from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, CSFB downgraded Hydro One from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 20th.

Shares of Hydro One stock opened at C$27.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.28 billion and a PE ratio of -118.44. Hydro One has a 52 week low of C$20.02 and a 52 week high of C$27.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$25.75 and a 200-day moving average price of C$24.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$1.59 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hydro One will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.

