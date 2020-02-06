Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate company focused on owning, operating and acquiring office properties and media and entertainment properties in select growth markets primarily in Northern and Southern California. These markets include Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, San Francisco, Silicon Valley and the East Bay. The Company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

HPP has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Barclays set a $42.00 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.57.

Shares of NYSE:HPP traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.99. 1,364,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,131. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.11, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12-month low of $32.08 and a 12-month high of $37.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 162.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 172.7% in the 4th quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 168,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after purchasing an additional 106,560 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 10,465 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $757,000.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

