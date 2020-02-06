Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.39-3.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.36.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HUBG. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hub Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hub Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hub Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hub Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.22.

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.38. 248,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,850. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.86. Hub Group has a 1-year low of $38.08 and a 1-year high of $55.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

