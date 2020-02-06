HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) Stock Price Up 6%

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) shares rose 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.61 and last traded at $0.60, approximately 518,673 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 546,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

HTGM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HTG Molecular Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.13.

The company has a market cap of $32.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 million. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 88.60% and a negative net margin of 76.97%. On average, equities analysts expect that HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 2,037.9% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 2,137,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 2,037,900 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,527,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 173,847 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 153.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 23,351 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 20.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,453,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 242,497 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 504.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 338,681 shares during the period. 38.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM)

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation (or platforms); consumables comprising assay kits; and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

