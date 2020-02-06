HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) Stock Price Up 6%

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) shares rose 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.61 and last traded at $0.60, approximately 518,673 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 546,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.
HTGM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HTG Molecular Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.13.
The company has a market cap of $32.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 2,037.9% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 2,137,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 2,037,900 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,527,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 173,847 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 153.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 23,351 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 20.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,453,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 242,497 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 504.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 338,681 shares during the period. 38.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM)
HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation (or platforms); consumables comprising assay kits; and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.
Featured Story: What is a capital gain?
Receive News & Ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.