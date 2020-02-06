Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Trading 2.8% Higher

Shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) traded up 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.41 and last traded at $6.59, 11,951 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 367,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.41.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

Get Houghton Mifflin Harcourt alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $813.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 81,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 16,934 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 656.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 168,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 13,806 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, and intervention solutions; and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.