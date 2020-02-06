Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.72 Per Share

Brokerages expect Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) to report earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Homology Medicines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.74) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.69). Homology Medicines posted earnings per share of ($0.51) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 41.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Homology Medicines will report full-year earnings of ($2.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($2.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.21) to ($2.74). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Homology Medicines.

Get Homology Medicines alerts:

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.09). Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 43.33% and a negative net margin of 4,740.81%. The company had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FIXX. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. FIX began coverage on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Homology Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

In related news, CFO W Bradford Smith sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $97,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arthur Tzianabos sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $200,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,680.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 809,306 shares of company stock valued at $13,748,904. 33.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FIXX traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.93. 210,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,862. Homology Medicines has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $31.80. The company has a market capitalization of $738.02 million, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.43 and its 200-day moving average is $17.23.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Homology Medicines (FIXX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Homology Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homology Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.