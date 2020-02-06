Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI) Given $28.00 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $28.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Hometrust Bancshares an industry rank of 182 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

HTBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sandler O’Neill initiated coverage on Hometrust Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised Hometrust Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

HTBI traded up $0.73 on Wednesday, reaching $27.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,700. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $472.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.32. Hometrust Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $23.93 and a fifty-two week high of $28.79.

Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $36.11 million during the quarter. Hometrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 17.08%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Hometrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 19.18%.

In other news, Director Craig C. Koontz sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $34,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,345.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director F. K. Mcfarland III sold 7,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $205,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,202 shares of company stock valued at $660,778 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Hometrust Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 122.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Hometrust Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 58.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 5.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 61.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hometrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

