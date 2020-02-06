Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Sets New 1-Year High at $239.41

Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $239.41 and last traded at $239.02, with a volume of 1913904 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $238.11.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Home Depot to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Home Depot from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Home Depot from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.65.

The company has a market capitalization of $256.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% in the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 2,736 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB boosted its position in Home Depot by 2.1% during the third quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,717 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

