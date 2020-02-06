Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HIMX. TheStreet lowered Himax Technologies from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised Himax Technologies from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Lake Street Capital raised Himax Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $2.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Himax Technologies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $2.25 target price on shares of Himax Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.65.

HIMX stock traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $4.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,589,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,450. Himax Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $4.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.37 and its 200 day moving average is $2.64. The company has a market cap of $721.29 million, a P/E ratio of -154.33 and a beta of 0.29.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Himax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The firm had revenue of $164.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Himax Technologies’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Himax Technologies will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 18,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 95,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 18,625 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 310,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 36,100 shares during the period. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

