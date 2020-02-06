Hikari Power Ltd Makes New $215,000 Investment in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Hikari Power Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,580 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STMP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stamps.com during the second quarter worth $15,353,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 15.5% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,472,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,619,000 after buying an additional 197,351 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 10.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 823,456 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,306,000 after buying an additional 74,872 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 1,258.2% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 76,587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after buying an additional 70,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 32.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 288,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,446,000 after buying an additional 70,159 shares in the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stamps.com alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STMP shares. BidaskClub lowered Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Stamps.com from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stamps.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Stamps.com from $62.50 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Stamps.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

NASDAQ STMP traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.65. 238,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,742. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.33. Stamps.com Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.54 and a 1 year high of $207.25.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $136.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.19 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 14.03%. Research analysts forecast that Stamps.com Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stamps.com news, Director Mohan P. Ananda sold 1,000 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.44, for a total transaction of $86,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stamps.com Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.