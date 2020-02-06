Hikari Power Ltd Has $435,000 Position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRVS)

Hikari Power Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRVS) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Hikari Power Ltd’s holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 487,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 28,239 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 1,174.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 952,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 877,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the third quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 6,767,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,370,000 after buying an additional 201,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.94.

NASDAQ:CRVS traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $5.22. The stock had a trading volume of 184,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,182. The company has a market capitalization of $153.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.35. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $8.10. The company has a quick ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.97.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

