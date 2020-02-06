Hikari Power Ltd Buys 16,150 Shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Hikari Power Ltd grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 34.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,150 shares during the period. Hikari Power Ltd’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,743,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,590,000 after buying an additional 1,884,480 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,811,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,777,000 after buying an additional 979,962 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 5,603,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,045,000 after buying an additional 287,374 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 14,858.7% during the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 4,788,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756,410 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,592,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,284,000 after purchasing an additional 42,282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Kraft Heinz to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays set a $32.00 price objective on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.55.

KHC stock traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $29.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,544,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,173,334. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.59. Kraft Heinz Co has a 12-month low of $24.86 and a 12-month high of $48.66. The firm has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.