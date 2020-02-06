Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Earns Overweight Rating from Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Highwoods Properties’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.61 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Highwoods Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Highwoods Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Highwoods Properties from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.40.

NYSE:HIW opened at $51.82 on Monday. Highwoods Properties has a fifty-two week low of $40.75 and a fifty-two week high of $52.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 39.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.09.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.32). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $192.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.06%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 200,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 279,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,652,000 after purchasing an additional 5,688 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,768,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,069,000 after purchasing an additional 558,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

