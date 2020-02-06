Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,415 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of Hershey worth $16,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Hershey by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 233,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,224,000 after purchasing an additional 47,183 shares in the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Hershey during the third quarter worth $1,844,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC purchased a new position in Hershey during the third quarter worth $555,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Hershey by 78.5% during the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,628,000 after buying an additional 24,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the third quarter worth $44,000. 53.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HSY shares. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Hershey in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Sunday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Hershey from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.19.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total value of $211,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,429 shares in the company, valued at $21,515,353.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kevin R. Walling sold 2,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.75, for a total value of $364,375.00. Insiders sold 58,967 shares of company stock worth $8,767,443 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $152.88 on Thursday. Hershey Co has a twelve month low of $104.36 and a twelve month high of $162.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.76.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. Hershey had a return on equity of 73.68% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hershey Co will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.773 dividend. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 53.46%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

