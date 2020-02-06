Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) CEO Michele Buck Sells 3,832 Shares

Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) CEO Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.83, for a total transaction of $597,140.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,261 shares in the company, valued at $23,882,661.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michele Buck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 17th, Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $574,800.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.83, for a total transaction of $220,245.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $574,800.00.

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.97, for a total transaction of $574,685.04.

On Monday, November 11th, Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total transaction of $211,725.00.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $152.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Hershey Co has a 1 year low of $104.36 and a 1 year high of $162.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.02.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. Hershey had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 73.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hershey Co will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.773 dividend. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.46%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HSY shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,273,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,121,000 after buying an additional 127,820 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hershey by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,555,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,011,000 after purchasing an additional 401,710 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Hershey by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,237,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,831,000 after purchasing an additional 152,380 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 954,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,899,000 after purchasing an additional 265,071 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Hershey by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 714,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,690,000 after purchasing an additional 152,588 shares during the period. 53.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

