Hendershot Investments Inc. Sells 110 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Hendershot Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 126.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.20.

In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $56,094.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,036.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total transaction of $8,184,699.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,416,930.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,631 shares of company stock valued at $10,296,510. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $180.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,598,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,017. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $143.93 and a 1 year high of $180.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $172.61 and a 200-day moving average of $167.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 12th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

